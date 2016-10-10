Albany man charged with stealing from hospitalized father

Albany Police issued a lookout on Monday for a man they said stole from his father while his father was hospitalized.

They've issued warrants charging Alex Donaldson, 45, with theft by taking and Kristi Truluck, 40, with theft by receiving.

When Donaldson's father got out of the hospital, 10 guns, a television and tools were missing from his home.

Investigators believe Donaldson took them and gave them to Truluck to pawn.

