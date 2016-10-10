South Georgia students help clean up after Hurricane Matthew

Some South Georgia students spent a day of their fall break helping clean up in Jacksonville.

40 students from the Lanier County middle and high school football team volunteered to help clean up storm debris from Hurricane Matthew.

The students cleaned and mowed yards for elderly residents.

"One of the biggest things we wanted was to have an opportunity to give kids the opportunity to serve other people," said Lanier High School Head Football Coach Carl Parker, "We've been talking a lot on our team about what it means to be selfless and what it means to be a part of a team and we try to use the game of football to teach kids about the game of life."

Coaches said they were extremely proud to see the boys volunteer their time without hesitation.

