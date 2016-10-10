South Georgia fire crews help with disaster relief

Saturday, October 8, the Valdosta Fire Department dispatched its Search and Rescue Task Force. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta fire crews are back home after helping folks in coastal Georgia.

Saturday, October 8, the Valdosta Fire Department dispatched its Search and Rescue Task Force.

The team deployed to Waycross to help local rescue agencies with hurricane relief efforts.

Fire officials said being staged in Waycross meant they were close enough to respond to coastal communities if they were needed.

"We can deploy our state teams and have them just a few hours out. And you have these resources that most local jurisdictions are not able to afford all the resources and the man power to be able to handle a big disaster," explained Assistant Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

Crews helped with damage assessment and assisted local crews.

