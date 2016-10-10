Unattended candle causes Valdosta kitchen fire

Damage from the fire was contained to the kitchen (Source: WALB)

One person is displaced after a house fire in Valdosta.

Crews saw flames coming from the kitchen when they arrived at a home on Floyd Street around 7:40 p.m. October 8th.

Firefighters put it out quickly and said most of the damage was contained to the kitchen.

Investigators said an unattended candle started the fire.

