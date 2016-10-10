Disaster relief boxes headed to Coastal Georgia

Volunteers at Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia helped pack the boxes over the last month. (Source: WALB)

1,200 disaster relief boxes are headed to help folks in coastal Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Volunteers at Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia helped pack the boxes over the last month.

The boxes include non-perishable foods and paper products.

Food bank officials say the boxes will be sent wherever they are needed.

"It's great knowing that we can very easily get this stuff to these families quickly, once the storm has blown through," said marketing manager Eliza McCall, "So to have these already done is a great feeling. We can go ahead and jump on taking action immediately."

Boxes are being sent from Second Harvest's Thomasville office.

The food bank will send out an additional 1,200 boxes again on October 12.

