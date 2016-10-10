City, county need to agree on building management

Officials need more time hammering out a new agreement on how to share ownership of five major public buildings in Albany.

The city and county have a joint ownership agreement in place for the government building on Pine Avenue, as well as the Judicial Building across the street, and several other buildings.

Leaders are working on a new ownership arrangement at a time when a few of the buildings, including the Government Center, require expensive repairs.

They were supposed to have a plan in place by October 31st, but want another 120 days.

"We have approved the existing agreement we have been utilizing for years and years with respect to these buildings, and during that time we are engaging in some discussions, and exchanging information. It's a good process to engage in to see how we can do things better," said Dougherty Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.

According to Cohilas, some of the sticking points are over "energy" and efficiency" issues.

This is the second extension allowing the city and county more time to come up with an agreement. The new deadline is February 28, 2017.

