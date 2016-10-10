Tennis courts, pavilion part of the Paul Eames master plan

Supporters of overhauling the Paul Eames Sports Complex say it will help the local economy. (Source: WALB)

The master plan for a new and much-improved Paul Eames Sports Complex goes beyond artificial turf for attracting travel baseball tournaments.

Phase II of the project includes eight tennis courts and a modern pavilion.

Money to pay for major updates to Paul Eames is included in the upcoming tax referendum.

The county agreed to pay for the tennis facility, and the pavilion could be similar to the one at Darton College.

"Now the Pavilion is what we are putting a little emphasis on. We want a really nice pavilion, where people will want to come in, where they can rest, purchase concessions, any supplies, where people will enjoy and really just remember Albany when they leave," said Clinton Johnson Dougherty Commissioner District 3.

The plan is in the preliminary stages, at a rough cost of about $1 million.

The first phase of the project, and the most involved, is a major overhaul of the four baseball fields, which proponents say will bring popular travel baseball tournaments to town.

