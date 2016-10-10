Motorcyclist injured in Lowndes County chase

A motorcyclist is hospitalized after leading law enforcement on a chase Sunday night in Lowndes County.

Troopers say around 11:00 PM a deputy tried to stop the driver of Kawasaki Ninja for speeding on I-75 south.

When the deputy pulled alongside the bike to tell the driver to stop, their side mirrors struck and the bike lost control near mile marker 9.

Cody Leonard of St. George, Georgia was airlifted to Shands Hospital in Florida with injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

