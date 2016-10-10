Entrepreneur brings new 'buzz' to Albany

The shop also now serves nitrogen coffee which is dispensed by nitrogen gas. (Source: WALB)

An Albany coffee shop is creating a buzz in the city.

On Friday, Elements Coffee Company launched a new menu with craft beer and wine.

The coffee shop is one of the businesses in a shopping plaza on Ledo Road that, at the beginning of the summer, wasn't zoned to allow the sale or consumption of alcohol on its premises.

Calvin King, owner of Elements, submitted a rezoning request in June to Albany's city commission. He wanted to test out the idea of adding an adult menu to bring in more business during the evening.

His request was approved and King moved forward with obtaining his beer and wine license. King says he spent a lot of time building his own kegerator to serve eight different craft beers and four wines on tap.

"I've learned a lot of things," King said. "I probably know more about running gas lines and beer lines than I ever thought that I would want to know. So it's been a very fun and engaging process."

King says major coffee chains like Starbucks have tested the idea in larger markets, but this is the first time the concept has hit Albany. He hopes it will be successful and stresses he doesn't want to run a bar, but rather offer adults a place to wind down while maintaining the atmosphere of a coffee shop.

"So hopefully my customers are always flexible and hopefully I will be able to offer them something great and an experience that they wouldn't necessarily get anywhere else in town," he said.

The coffee shop also now offers nitrogen coffee. It's a cold brew black coffee, but because it's dispensed by nitrogen gas, it promises a smoother flavor.

King says he's toying with the idea of extending his hours depending on the response he gets from customers.

