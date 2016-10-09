Shovel pass key in VSU upset of West Georgia

The Peach Basket will rest comfortably in Valdosta once again. That's right where it belongs if you listen to Blazer fans.

VSU took down #12 West Georgia Saturday night 38-27, and a new offensive wrinkle played a key part.

Valdosta State went to the shovel pass early and it worked well for VSU.

The Blazers scored one touchdown on it and had some big gains the other few times head coach Kerwin Bell called that number.

Bell says they hoped to negate the West Georgia pass rush, and he says it worked just like they hoped.

"We put it in and it really made some big plays for us," said Bell. "Probably the key to the game was that play. we put it in on Wednesday maybe this week, so it was big for us. our guys blocked it extremely well, and i thought Cedric really ran the football, got north and south when we gave him the football."

The Blazers will seek their 4th win in a row next week when they travel to Mississippi College.

