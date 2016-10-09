Community makes evacuees feel at home

The church will host people as long as needed (Source:WALB)

Some in Tifton are doing all they can to make evacuees feel right at home.

First Baptist Church of Tifton is one of the shelters providing a place for people to stay.

Community members from across Tift County teamed up to serve those displaced as an act kindness Saturday.

The group picked up dinner for the whole shelter and dropped off other supplies.

"I just put myself in their shoes," Volunteer Bill Dawson said. "If I was somewhere having to evacuate my house, I would want to be in a place where there is love being shown and people helping my family out."

Those at the church said they will host evacuees as long as needed.

