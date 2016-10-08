Wild Adventures offers hurricane evacuees free tickets

Hurricane evacuees in Lowndes County headed to Wild Adventures for some fun.

On Saturday, park officials gave out tickets to people escaping Hurricane Matthew.

Wild Adventures employees say they wanted families to relax some during a stressful situation.

One family says they found out their home is standing, and now they're enjoying time at the park.

"I'm so happy! I'm just enjoying being here and this place... Valdosta. They are a blessing to us," said Bellanira Garcia, Brunswick evacuee.

Park officials gave out over 1,500 tickets and parking passes to people staying in Red Cross shelters.

