Red Cross evacuees begin to return home after hurricane

Many families began to head home, while some remained (Source: WALB)

Rooms at the Red Cross started getting empty after the hurricane passed (Source: WALB)

Nearly 1,200 people stayed in Red Cross shelters across South Georgia Friday night.

On Saturday, some people started heading home since Hurricane Matthew passed.

Others would remain there just a little bit longer.

Rooms that were once full were now empty at the shelter.

For some people, their time at the Red Cross shelter came to an end. Many families packed their bags to check out, but not everyone planned to hit the road Saturday.

"We will be here probably through tonight. Maybe they'll release us to go back tomorrow. We don't know yet," said Danny Mansfield.

Some families say they know their home is okay.

"My next door neighbor stayed and he sent some pictures of the house. He said we got a few limbs down in the yard, some water in the yard, but that's it. Nothing in the house," said Mansfield.

Many roads are still closed, leaving people in the shelters until they re-open.

"They have to do there own work to make sure everybody can be safe going back home," said Tiffany Armstrong.

Some families heard about the extensive damage.

"On my Uncle's house there was a tree that fell on his house," said Armstrong.

Nonetheless, they're happy they didn't lose what they say was the most important thing.

"We thank god that we're alive," said Armstrong. "We thank God that we have a shelter. Somewhere to be at and to be safe."

For now, families plan to enjoy everything the Red Cross is offering - comfort and electricity.

"Feels good to know that I'm not going back to a soaky bed to sleep on," said Mansfield.

Officials with the American Red Cross say they plan to keep the shelters open as long as they need to.

