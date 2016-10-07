Shelter takes in evacuees' pets

The Tifton-Tift County Humane Society is taking care of pets for hurricane evacuees who can't take their animals where they're staying.

As of Friday night, they had taken in 14 dogs, 8 cats, a rabbit, a bird and an iguana. Most of the animals came from Brunswick.

Shelter officials say it's an emotional experience for evacuees. Shelter Director Regenia Wells said, "They were crying. I was crying. It was very hard, I mean touching. I mean, you know, it could come through here, and we can be over there. I mean you have to think about it that way."

The shelter has enough space for 200 pets and will be open 24 hours a day until evacuees return home.

