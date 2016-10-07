Businesses stay busy as evacuees enjoy the community

Albany businesses are seeing some extra traffic as evacuees ride out the storm. (Source: WALB)

Businesses in Albany, from restaurants to tourist attractions have been packed with people fleeing Hurricane Matthew.

Albany's Flint Riverquarium was busy on Friday, selling tickets at a fast pace to people riding out the storm.

Many of the families were traveling with young children.

Kevin Shields from Amelia Island, Florida, packed up his four children and left for Albany, but he said that he is concerned about his island neighbors who chose to stay.

"Just making sure everyone is safe and heeded the warning to get out. There are people who said they were going to stay, we didn't want to take the chance. You can't, you can't replace a life," said Shields.

The Shields said that they are communicating with neighbors to keep up with their safety and the condition of their Island.

