Florida mother of 5 rides out Hurricane Matthew in Albany

A mother of five from Florida entertained her kids in Albany as they waited out Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WALB)

Families fleeing Hurricane Matthew are camping out across South Georgia, and looking for things to keep their young children occupied as they wait out the storm.

A Florida mother traveled to Albany with five children.

They spent their day visiting tourist attractions like the Thronateeska Science Museum, just trying to keep their restless children moving and out of the hotel room they've booked.

She said that where they live in mid-Florida is more inland, and prone to wind damage and power outages.

"Lot of trees, so trees falling down and crushing all the houses, actually happens a lot, that's like the main thing. And then being out of power, last time Hermine come through we were out of power for five days with the kids, so I didn't want to take the chance this time," said evacuee Katlyn McCauley.

She plans to remain in Albany until she gets the all clear from her husband, father and brother, all who remained behind to ride out the storm.

And there are plenty of places offering things to do for evacuees riding out the storm in Southwest Georgia.

