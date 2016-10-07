3 teens arrested after woman assaulted at Archbold Memorial Hospital

Three teens are behind bars for a car jacking at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville.

Edward Hagood, 17, and two other juveniles are each facing four charges.

Police said that Hagood and the other two teens assaulted a woman while she was getting into her car.

They said they pulled her out of the vehicle and hit her as they drove away, around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

Hagood and the other two teens are charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, robbery and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Police said that the three stole another car before this incident.

