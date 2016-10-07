Food safety in severe weather

Folks should know about food safety before severe weather hits. (Source: WALB)

As Hurricane Matthew heads up the East Coast, people should be prepared for power outages, especially when it comes to food safety.

You can eat food that doesn't need cooking or cooling, like peanut butter or granola bars.

And you should try not to open your refrigerator or freezer.

The USDA said that a closed fridge can stay cool for about 4 hours, and a freezer for about 48 hours.

"Time and temperature are key when it comes to food safety. You want to keep your food that is refrigerated below 40 degrees. You want to keep your frozen foods frozen so you don't risk contamination and food borne illness," said Second Harvest Marketing Manager Eliza McCall.

It's also a good idea to keep an ice chest in your home if you know bad weather is coming.

