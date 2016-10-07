Archbold patients paint for Pink Affair Fashion Show

And their artwork will raise money at next week's Pink Affair Fashion Show. (Source: WALB)

Cancer patients at Archbold Hospital in Thomasville are painting as a form of therapy.

Their artwork will raise money at next week's Pink Affair Fashion Show.

Each year, money from the show goes to a different program that Archbold offers.

This year, it will help the navigator program at the oncology center.

"Pink affair funds tickets as well as the art work that's going to be in the silent auction. All that's going to our breast cancer navigator program. Which in my opinion, is one of the most important critical positions that we have in the oncology center," said Archbold Foundation President Vann Middleton.

The Archbold Pink Affair Fashion Show is Friday, October 14.

Artwork by the patients will be sold in a silent auction.

