WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (10/7/16): Lee Co. hosts HoCo in top team tussle

The Lee County Trojans have certainly looked the part of a top team in Class 6A this season.

On Friday night, the state's top team in the class comes calling to Leesburg.

Top QB recruit Jake Fromm leads #1 Houston County to Trojan Field Friday night in a game that will have the state's attention.

Lee County's defense has been dominant so far this fall, allowing just seven total rushing yards through five games. Meanwhile, the Bears are torching opposing defenses through the air.

Fromm is the state's leading passer, and receivers Eli Watson and Amari Colbert rank second and fifth respectively.

It's an incredible weekend. to open Region 1-6A play, as #2 Northside, Warner Robins takes on #5 Valdosta at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium Friday night as well.

