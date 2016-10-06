Blazers feeling good as Wolves come calling

The Valdosta State Blazers are feeling pretty good right now.

VSU just put together their most complete performance of the year, a 48-10 dismantling of Kentucky State in Waycross.

"We're starting to make that move upward and gaining some momentum with two wins in a row," says head coach Kerwin Bell. "I've loved our attitude the last few weeks."

The Blazers will put themselves to the test Saturday, as 12th ranked West Georgia makes their way south.

It'll be the first matchup in Valdosta between the two since the Wolves beat the Blazers in the 2014 NCAA Quarterfinals. VSU lost two more to UWG last season, stretching their losing streak to the Wolves to three games.

Bell knows this will be the toughest test VSU has faced this season, but he's excited to see how his guys compete.

"If it's a beauty contest, we're going to lose. They're pretty looking when you watch them on film," Bell jokes. "Luckily, it's not a beauty contest. It's a football game. We'll be right there toe-to-toe with them. It's going to be a great football game, and there will be some challenges for both sides."

It will be a 7:00 kickoff Saturday night in Valdosta.