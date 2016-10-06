One arrested in suspicious death investigation

One person has been arrested in the investigation of a suspicious death in Albany.

On Thursday afternoon, Sylvester Police found and arrested Andrea Taylor.

She's charged in Dougherty County with drug possession, tampering with evidence and giving a false statement.

Police said that Taylor and Jennifer Creech ran from the hospital after they swallowed heroin during raids on two suspected drug houses this week.

Dougherty County Police believe Leslie Peeler died of a drug overdose at one of the houses before someone left her body at a convenience store.

