Students participate in balloon release for October holidays

Some Albany students released pink balloons on Thursday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Georgia Pre-K week.

Students at Sylvandale Academy have been studying different career choices.

And the students put their career choices inside the balloons they released.

Administrators said that the event is important to give students ideas on what they can do when they grow up.

"Today we released the balloons and they took an oath to say 'This is what I want to be when I grow up and I am going to work hard to reach my goal,'" said DCSS Director Gail Solomon,

Approximately 270 balloons were released.

