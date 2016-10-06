Lowndes Co. Chamber hosts business expo

More than 80 business are participating in the event, making it the largest expo in the area. (Source: WALB)

Businesses are taking part in a business expo in Lowndes County.

The Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2016 Prime Time Business Expo.

More than 80 business are participating in the event, making it the largest expo in the area.

Organizers said it's a chance to see what businesses in the community are doing.

"It's an opportunity for businesses around the community to come together and display their business to the community and other businesses can come and take part," said Eddie Smith with Colony Bank.

The expo is open to the public. It will be at the Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta on October 6th from 5-7p.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.