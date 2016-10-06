Lake Park fire department prepared to shelter evacuees

"We're looking at getting canned foods and what they call a survival box, different boxes of food, and water. We're picking up large amounts of water," said Chief James Breletic, of the Lake Park Police Department. (Source: WALB)

With hotels booked to capacity in Lake Park, the city plans to open the fire department as an emergency shelter if need be ahead of Hurricane Matthew.

He said if other shelters become full, the fire department will be open to anyone evacuating the storm that still needs a place to go.

They will have the basic needs, like food and water.

The shelter could house roughly 30 people if needed.

