Evacuees can relax at Wild Adventures

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

Wild Adventures is hoping to help folks evacuating from Hurricane Matthew relax a little. The park is giving tickets to any folks staying in a Red Cross shelter this weekend.

Park officials say they hope it can help evacuees take their minds off the storm for at least a few hours.

"You're just sitting and waiting, and waiting, and waiting. You're safe, but we think it'd be a really great opportunity to bring the kids out, have some fun, even if it's just for a few hours. Take your mind off everything," said Laurie Windham of Wild Adventures.   

The park will also give parking vouchers to those evacuees. 

