Pink Heals Tour comes to Leesburg

Barbara Glover, a Lee County grandmother, was diagnosed almost a year ago with breast cancer. She says it's been a tough year emotionally and physically.

Thursday there was a great surprise just for her, and we caught it on camera. A bright and loud caravan of pink on Jackson Drive in Leesburg created a surprise celebration of love for one woman. "And I appreciate it so much. It's beyond words," said Barbara Glover.

"We kinda found out about the program, Pink Heals Tour, on Facebook. And so we messaged them. I kinda stalked the guy until he agreed to come," said Janet Elliot.

"We have 150 trucks in three countries. And we are building one every three weeks. Basically my dream was anyone out here in the country struggling, we need as a community to go to them instead of them always trying to reach out for help," said Dave Graybill. "It's simple, it's simple. Didn't promise money. Didn't promise a cure. I just told her I love her."

"We give them hope, encouragement," said Tyshon Reed, Valdosta Firefighter and Pink Heals Volunteer.

"It's been, it's been a rough year." Glover said.



"People across this nation don't have the support that a lot of us have when they come across a type of illness. We are out here reaching out, giving love, letting them know they are supported, even though they might feel alone," Reed said. "She is a queen."



"It was in the lymph nodes, with that, you never know, but I'm hopeful," Glover said. "I took my last treatment yesterday. Thank goodness…" she said, tearfully.

The Pink Heals Tour was brought to Albany thanks to Albany Motorcars, and they visited another patient and an elementary school today, too.

The City of Valdosta is looking at getting one of these Pink Firetrucks, too.

