Most Wanted: 'Skeletor Robber'

Dougherty County Police still need help identifying the "Skeletor Robber" who held up a convenience store.

The man was caught on surveillance camera wearing a skeleton over part of his face as he demanded money from a clerk at the Flash Foods in the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway.

Police say he was also wearing black Air Jordans.

They're looking into whether he may be involved in other hold ups in the area.

If you can identify him, contact CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

