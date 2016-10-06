Worth County prepares for annual disaster drill

One south Georgia county is making sure it can take care of its own in the event of a crisis.

Worth County is hosting its seventh annual disaster drill and drive-through flu shot clinic.

Around 20 community agencies are coming together to test their skills and prepare for a crisis.

"If we had to give out any medications, or anything, such as water, food, sandbags, you need to know what to do, as well as we need to know what to do so that way everybody is calm," said Worth County Health Department Nurse Manager Gina Connell.

Flu shots are $30. The health department accepts cash, checks and most health insurance plans.

For the second year in a row, the Sylvester Animal Clinic is offering $11 rabies vaccinations for pets.

The drill is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Worth County Agriculture Pavilion.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.