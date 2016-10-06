WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/5/16): Cooper Roberts steps up for the Knights

Roberts steps up for his team(Source:WALB)
Cooper Roberts, Player of the Week
Our Albany Area Player of the Week helped his team bounce back from a disappointing loss- and did it when the team needed him most.
Cooper Roberts stepped up for the Knights- with DWS missing a pair of starting running backs.
Roberts answered the bell with 101 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also made a touchdown catch in the Knights' win over Southland.
He got it done defensively as well. Roberts had 5 tackles and a sack.
After doing it all Friday night, Roberts credits his team. He said the group is looking ahead to their next match up.
"The whole team just got on a role and things just started clicking after that," Roberts said. "Now, Tiftarea has a good ball club and we have a good ball club. So, it's going to be a good game Friday night. I hope there is a lot of people there."
Roberts and the Knights are back at home Friday night when they host Tiftarea.
