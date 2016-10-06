Lady Trojans Softball trumps Northside

The Trojans went up by two after the first inning (Source:WALB)

The Lee County Lady Trojans Softball team hosted the Northside Eagles of Warner Robins Wednesday.

Some seniors made big plays early for Lee County.

Infielder Ally Clegg got the game started with some good contact and a home run. Senior Sydney McLain also added a point to the board putting the Trojans up 2 to nothing after the first inning.

Eagle batters gave it all they could, but couldn't stretch far enough to make it count.

Lee county keeps the momentum rolling to a final score of six to nothing.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.