Students learn fire safety

Students in Valdosta got some hands-on safety experience for fire safety month.

Firefighters from the Valdosta Fire Department taught students at Open Bible School about smoke detectors and fire safety.

The department also brought out its smoke house to show students how to exit a burning house and stop, drop, and roll.

Fire officials said it's important to teach kids fire safety at a young age.

"So they can get this message very early. It's not unusual for a child, even that young, to have the information that can save their family," said Public Fire and Life Safety Educator Tangela Rowe.

Students also got to watch firefighters put on their fire gear.

