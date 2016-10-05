Man arrested in Valdosta stabbing

A Valdosta man is in jail accused of stabbing another man.

Clint McGlashan was arrested October 5, 2016 and charged with aggravated assault.

According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call Monday night at a vacant restaurant.

Once officers arrived they found a man who had been stabbed in the stomach.

The victim told officers he had an argument with McGlashan, who then pulled out a knife, and stabbed him.

The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center. McGlashan is in the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.