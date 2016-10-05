Need a mammogram? Free help for South Georgia women

A mammogram can cost $200 out of pocket in South Georgia and some women put off the test because they can't afford it.

It can be a life-saving exam, as doctors say that early detection of breast cancer improves outcomes for patients.

Women who have no insurance, or are under-insured, can get help through Horizons Community Solutions, formerly known as the Cancer Coalition of Southwest Georgia.

Diane Fletcher, the CEO of Horizons, says, "We can help them with that. If a woman does not know where to start, they just know they are over 40 years of age and they have never had a mammogram done, or haven't had one in a couple years, then we encourage them to call us. Our health navigators will talk to them individually, find out their situation and make sure they are taken care of."

You can reach Horizons, which serves women in 32 South Georgia counties, at 229-312-1700.

WALB is raising money to help women fighting breast cancer at our second annual Buddy Check Ten 10k, 5k, and Fun Run.

It's Saturday, October 15th at Chehaw Park at 9 a.m.

The money raised will be given to Horizons, to be used for breast cancer related programs, including helping pay for mammograms for women in our community.