Valdosta organizations prep for Hurricane Matthew

Second Harvest has extra supplies in the Valdosta warehouse ready to help out. (Source: WALB)

The first shelter in Valdosta will open at Park United Methodist Church to take folks in. (Source: WALB)

As people in parts of coastal Georgia and Florida evacuate, folks in Valdosta are also preparing for Hurricane Matthew.

Many organizations are bracing for the storms Matthew could bring.

One organization, the American Red Cross in Valdosta, said it's prepared to help.

"We're just going to be there as a just-in-case anything happens," said Executive Director Terri Jenkins, "It's better to already be ready than to just scramble around and add more to the chaos."

The first shelter in Valdosta will open at Park United Methodist Church to take folks in. It will open at 7:00 p.m. October 5th. The Red Cross will open a second shelter at Waycross Middle School in Waycross October 6th.

Both shelters will be open to anyone who has to evacuate, or does not feel safe in their homes.

"It provides a place for them to be safe from the storm and, of course, the regular assistance, food, shelter," said Jenkins.

Along with the Red Cross, Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia is also bracing to help with the impact of Hurricane Matthew.

"We actually recently just got done packing disaster relief food boxes for the Feeding America Network,"explained Marketing Director Eliza McCall, "So we have those available too when the network reaches out when they need it."

They also have extra supplies in the Valdosta warehouse ready to help out folks locally.

"A larger supply on hand of our water and MRE's, bleach and blankets, and that sort of thing. So we stand ready to be able to ship stuff out," said McCall.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.