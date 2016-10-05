100 mile yard sale returns to south Georgia

It's paradise for bargain hunters. The 100 Mile Peanut Pickin' Yard Sale returns to south Georgia this weekend for its seventh year.

On Saturday, hundreds of vendors will be set up in seven different cities along Highway 33 from Quitman to Unadilla.

Sylvester is one of the stops along the route. The yard sale draws thousands of visitors to the city which is a boost to the city's businesses.

"Not only are we bringing people to our community, showing them some things that they may not have otherwise seen, we're also helping our business base here, in addition to the people who are here selling at the yard sale," said Jana Dyke, director of Sylvester Main Street.

Sylvester already has 100 vendors signed up to sell on Saturday.

The yard sale kicks off at 8 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m., rain or shine. For more information, visit the 100 mile yard sale website.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.