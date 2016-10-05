100 mile yard sale returns to south Georgia - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

100 mile yard sale returns to south Georgia

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
The 100 mile Peanut Pickin' Yard Sale returns to south Georgia on Saturday. (Source: WALB) The 100 mile Peanut Pickin' Yard Sale returns to south Georgia on Saturday. (Source: WALB)
Jana Dyke (Source: WALB) Jana Dyke (Source: WALB)
SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

It's paradise for bargain hunters. The 100 Mile Peanut Pickin' Yard Sale returns to south Georgia this weekend for its seventh year.

On Saturday, hundreds of vendors will be set up in seven different cities along Highway 33 from Quitman to Unadilla.

Sylvester is one of the stops along the route. The yard sale draws thousands of visitors to the city which is a boost to the city's businesses.

"Not only are we bringing people to our community, showing them some things that they may not have otherwise seen, we're also helping our business base here, in addition to the people who are here selling at the yard sale," said Jana Dyke, director of Sylvester Main Street.

Sylvester already has 100 vendors signed up to sell on Saturday.

The yard sale kicks off at 8 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m., rain or shine. For more information, visit the 100 mile yard sale website.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly