Sylvester organizations work to save city landmark

Two community organizations in Sylvester are working to save a century-old landmark in the city.

The Sylvester Woman's Club and Kiwanis Club currently use the building at 206 Pope Street to hold meetings. The house was built in 1911 and is starting to show its age.

Donna Crowe, president of the Sylvester Woman's Club, says the kitchen and bathroom of the building need to be gutted out and the roof replaced. The building is rented out for different events like weddings and baby showers, but the money hasn't been enough to make the needed repairs.

The two organizations are worried the city will lose a piece of history if the building can't be repaired.

"I think its very important that we save this building, its a landmark in our community, its a beautiful building, and it has lots of history here," Donna Crowe said.

"We need to preserve this for our children and tell them this is a great place to come back and raise your family and we promise we're going to have a place for you here and our landmarks are going to be here for you," said Jay Crowe, president of the Kiwanis Club.

Donations can be mailed to Save the Historic Woman's Club Building, PO Box 76, Sylvester, Georgia 31791. Buckets have also been set up at Sylvester businesses to collect donations.

