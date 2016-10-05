Tough day for area teams as state playoffs begin

It was a tough Tuesday for south Georgia softball teams in the first round of the state playoffs.
Southland, Crisp Academy, and Westwood were all eliminated in two games Tuesday.
Tuesday's scores:
Westfield 10, Southland 1 (Game 1)
Westfield 6, Southland 2 (Game 2, Southland eliminated)
Briarwood 12, Crisp Academy 0 (Game 1)
Briarwood 4, Crisp Academy 1 (Game 2, Crisp Academy eliminated)
Windsor 9, Westwood 3 (Game 1)
Windsor 7, Westwood 0 (Game 2, Westwood eliminated)
