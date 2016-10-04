WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/4/16): Crisp Co. partying like it's 1988

It's been some time since Cordele was this fired up about Cougar football.

But the boys in blue and gold are delivering, earning our team of the week honors.

Every body in Cougar Country is feeling good these days, especially after a comeback win over Brooks County last Friday in Cordele.

The victory pushed Crisp County to 6-0 on the season. It's the first time they've been unbeaten this late in the season since 1988, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians.

The Cougs now have a week off before jumping into region play next Friday night when they host Monroe.

