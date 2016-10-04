Firefighters aim to give cancer the boot

Firefighters have sold shirts for seven years (Source:WALB)

Firefighters in Americus are working to give cancer the boot.

Americus Fire and Emergency Services hopes to raise several thousand dollars for Relay for Lilfe by selling T-shirts.

Workers at the fire department are wearing the shirts this month.

The annual drive started 7-years ago when some close to the agency lost their battles with cancer.

"Cancer has affected many of our own and effects everybody," Engineer Todd Shufflebarger said. "So, this is our way of rallying support for the community members, and spouses and family members that have been affected."

You can reach out to the Fire Department by calling 229-924-3213.

