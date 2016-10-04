Young artist designs face of new coffee blend

Cafe Campesino in americus will feature the blend (Source:WALB)

Students at Furlow Charter School in Americus teamed up with a local coffee shop to unveil a new product tonight.

Cafe Campesino released its 'School Grounds' blend. The young scholars put their creativity to the test in a contest to develop its logo.

Judges said it was hard to pick a winner in this contest because they knew all the students worked very hard.

The creativity from the minds of young artists has been brewing since students began their designs in April.

"This is one way to show the talent within our students and to also give the kids some self-esteem," Art instructor Kate Bailey said.

Proud parents were among those at the coffee shop as students received awards in different categories for their hard work.

The 'School Grounds' overall winning design was drawn by ninth-grader Adaja Brown. Brown said she was surprised, but the process was simple.

"I started doodling something and it turned into the label," Brown said.

She said she put what she learned in the classroom to work adding abstract portions, and even a little poetry.

"Poetry reminds me of a calm Sunday afternoon at a coffee shop and reading," Brown said.

Her family was right by her side, never doubting Adaja for a second.

"That's my baby," Shirley Jones, a family member, said. "I knew she had it though. I had the faith."

Some of her younger supporters are attune to her skills.

"She's going to end up being like Leonardo DaVinci," a young Elijah Jones said.

Brown said she's excited to have won, and eager to pour herself a cup in celebration.

Some money from sales of the new blend will be given to Furlow Charter School for beautification and other special projects.

