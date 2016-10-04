Fair trade group visits Americus

A group of Fair Trade leaders just spent the week in Americus shaping their vision for the future.

The Fair Trade Federation toured the area and held a planning meeting at the Windsor Hotel.

It's made up of around 230 businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

The meeting was hosted by federation board member Bill Harris, who owns Cafe Campesino in Americus.

"Fair trade in its simplest form can be thought of as doing business by the golden rule- treating other people the way you would want to be treated," Harris said. "Specifically, it's an international development tool, where we use business and trade to help people in other countries that are disadvantaged."

Harris said the meetings typically happen in larger cities, but that the group wants to return to Americus.

