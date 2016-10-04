St. Teresa's Catholic School launching long awaited expansion

St. Teresa's Catholic School in Albany serves students from Pre-K until 8th grade.

School leaders plan to include 9th through 12th graders starting next fall.

The principal, Susie Hatcher, says the school has conducted surveys in the community, and with current families.

Hatcher says the demand is high not only with parents who want to keep their children at St. Teresa's for the "quality educational foundation" they receive, but also with newcomers to town.

"The biggest need I see is when we have families come tour with children in the middle school ages, they don't want to place their kids here and then have to switch them in a year or two to a different school system. So, having these additional grade levels allows people moving here to Albany to have another option, " said Susie Hatcher, St.Teresa's Principal.

The school is currently accepting applications and hopes to have 20 to 25 students in their inaugural freshman class.

To contact the school for more information, please call 229-436-0134.