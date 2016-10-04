BREAKING: ASU's game canceled due to Hurricane Matthew

Albany State's game against Charleston Southern Thursday has been canceled.

"The two schools are currently collaborating to determine if there will be a possible make-up date for the contest later this season," Albany State says in a statement. "If a mutual date cannot be generated this year, the two programs will look to schedule a game during the 2017 season."

Charleston Southern is closing their campus Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the storm.

The game was moved from Saturday to Thursday earlier this week in hopes of avoiding the heavy rains, but South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley declared a state of emergency this afternoon.

"The safety of our students and campus community is of paramount concern. All classes and campus activities will end at 5:00 p.m. today. Sports events and campus activities are canceled," CSU said in an announcement posted on their website Tuesday.

