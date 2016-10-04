Lowndes Co. clears up voting confusion

Election officials in Lowndes County are getting calls from voters confused about the tax assessors and tax commissioner races on the ballot.

Officials said it's important to realize the positions handle very different things. Tax assessors determine values and tax commissioners handle billing and collections.

Voters will fill three tax assessor posts. There is one candidate running unopposed in each race.

For tax commissioner, Chief Deputy Tax Commissioner Felicia Williams, a Democrat, is running against Republican Rodney Cain.

"We've seen the greatest amount of misunderstanding in people thinking the tax commissioners office is responsible for their value, when that is not the case at all," explained Paige Dukes with Lowndes County public information.

Along with the two races, there will also be a separate vote to determine if tax assessors will continue to be elected or if the county should appoint those officials.

Lowndes is the only county in Georgia that has elected tax assessors.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.