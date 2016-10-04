After Hermine, Lowndes eyes Matthew

Officials in Lowndes County are preparing to take on another round of storms. Just one month after Hurricane Hermine ripped through South Georgia, we are now preparing for another powerful storm, Matthew.

Florida is under a state of emergency right now, and local officials are also preparing themselves and their communities.

Just one month after Hermine brought excessive winds and rainfall through South Georgia, Lowndes County has finally finished picking up debris and is in the final phase of cleaning.



"Now we look at Hurricane Matthew, we are back right where we were a few days before Hermine. Right now we have crews that are going through the county responding to work orders where it has been identified that maybe we had trees that were leaning over infrastructure, but didn't fall," said Lowndes Co. Public Information Director Paige Dukes.



Crucial last minute clean up, just in time to brace for another storm. Lowndes County is preparing for round two this time with Hurricane Matthew, which could potentially bring high winds to South Georgia.

County officials say one of the most important things to remember is to remain calm and listen to advisories as they come in. They also say every household should have at least one weather radio.

The Georgia Emergency Management team has put together a preparedness list on items you should have in case of a storm.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.