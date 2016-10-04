Classrooms focus on literacy for Pre-K week

Dougherty County is celebrating Georgia's sixth annual pre-K week.

Georgia's Pre-K week is Oct. 3 - 7. The week focuses on promoting literacy and encouraging students to read.

DCSS's Sylvandale Pre-K Center is inviting the community to read a book to a classroom during pre-K week. Across Georgia, government leaders, law enforcement officials, school board officials and other organizations are participating.

"It shows that reading is important to everybody, not just to me, not just to my teacher, not just to mommy, not just to daddy, but it also shows that its important to everybody, and you need to read to be able to hold the various jobs," said Dr. Gail Solomon, principal of Sylvandale Academy.

Students will cap off the week by releasing balloons on Thursday with their future career goals inside.

Those interested in reading to a classroom can visit Sylvandale Academy from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

