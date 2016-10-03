WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/3/16): Irwin Co.'s Benyard goes full horizontal

Irwin County got the job done Friday night, beating Charlton County in a key Region 2-A clash.
One of the reasons was senior wide out Cartavion Benyard's effort on a catch for a first down. That effort is our play of the week.
Irwin County wasted little time getting tricky, running a halfback pass.
QB Will Stephens pitched to running back Jeremiah Ashley who let it fly towards Benyard. That's when the senior wide out made the whole play happen.
With a defender covering, Benyard took flight to make the grab. In the air, he rotated and went full horizontal to haul it in.
It was just one big play in a 36-13 win for the Indians.
Irwin County is off this Friday night. They'll host Lanier County on October 14.
