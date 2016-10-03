Vigil held to honor domestic violence victims

People touched by domestic violence gathered in Tifton Monday to remember victims who have died.

Some of those who have seen the darkest aspects of domestic violence told their stories this evening, hoping to help others.



The night started with a prayer. Judges, lawyers, survivors and others attended Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House's annual candlelight vigil.

The evening honors those who have died as a result of domestic violence over the last year. It also spotlights those in the community who help victims when violence enters their lives.

"It's education," Organizer Nancy Bryan said. "People are not going to seek help unless they understand domestic violence and family violence and that there are programs where they can get and seek help."

That's something Bryan said is very important across the state. Bryan said the problem isn't getting better as Georgia is now ranking higher in rates of domestic violence nationally.

"We used to be 10 or 11 and now we're up to eight," Bryan said. "That's not a good thing. So, we talk about the number of victims and what we're trying to do to stop that."

That discussion is what victims and advocates alike are hoping helps people in South Georgia stay safe and healthy.

