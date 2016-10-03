Ben Hill Co. sheriff candidates hold public forum before election

Ben Hill County Sheriff candidates squared off in a public forum to convince voters they're the top choice for the job.

Incumbent Sheriff Bobby McLemore and challenger Lee Cone answered questions from a moderator during the event.

Law enforcement and others from the community watched it all happen at the Grand Theater in Fitzgerald.

The two shared their opinions and experiences.

McLemore discussed the challenges of budgeting for the county jail, and Cone talked about the need for more community involvement in policing to fix trust issues.

"What they are in for is ratings. Ratings is something that is actually getting law enforcement sued," said Cone.

"There is not a person in this room smart enough to calculate a budget for the jail. The only thing we can do is base it on prior experience," said McLemore.

Both will be on the ballot in Ben Hill County on November 8th.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.